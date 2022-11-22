Social Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Naga Shaurya Accepting Dowry

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya tied the nuptial knot with Bangalore-based interior designer Anusha Shetty amid a close-knit family affair on November 20. The wedding took place in Bengaluru's JW Marriott Hotel. The internet was filled with pictures of the couple's wedding festivities.

The couple had a two-day celebration event with haldi, mehendi, and a cocktail dinner. As per some media reports, Naga Shaurya has received dowry in crores from his wife Anusha Shetty's family. Anusha belongs to a well-established business family and owns an interior design company.

While there was no cash or jewels in the form of dowry, a property worth about Rs 80 crore that is in Anusha's name will be transferred to him. There is no confirmation or accuracy to this yet. But rumours have it that most of Anusha's assets would be soon transferred to Naga Shaurya's name.

Meanwhile, soon after their wedding, Naga Shaurya introduced Anusha Shetty to the world as his life partner. On his Instagram account, Naga Shaurya shared a photo from the wedding and wrote, "Introducing My Lifetime Responsibility." The photo shows Naga Shaurya tying the mangalsutra around the bride's neck.

Check out the post here:-

Recently, Naga Shaurya went through an amazing makeover and underwent an intensive workout regimen before his 2020 film, Aswathama. He plays a protective brother, whereas in the film Lakshya, Naga Shaurya played an archer, for which he went on to acquire a lean body. The film was released in 2021.

On the professional front, Naga Shaurya was last seen in Krishna Vrinda Vihari, which can now be streamed on Netflix. He has a good number of projects lined up, including Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Police Vari Hecharika. He is also doing an untitled movie under the direction of SS Arunachalam, which has been tentatively named NS 24. The movie is touted as an action entertainer that showcases the actor in a new avatar.