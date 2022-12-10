Prabhas To Nani-Here's A Look At The Whopping Remunerations Of South Indian Star Heroes'

With the success of several pan-India films over the years, the market value for Telugu cinema as well as the star actors of Tollywood has increased manifold. They have reached the skies and beyond when it comes to remuneration. While it is an unspoken truth that the hero's remuneration makes for the majority of the film's budget, the movie makers of Tollywood are leaving no stone unturned to produce films worth Rs 500 Crore, where we understand how much the A-list heroes are charging per film.

In comparison, the male lead actors of Tollywood are making the most of their stardom to receive hefty remunerations that are several times higher than what they used to be a decade ago.

Surprisingly, while all other industries and the entire world have shut down due to the pandemic, Tollywood is the only film industry to open its cinemas and made profitable business. After the pandemic, the prices of filmmaking and therefore the remunerations have increased exorbitantly.

Reports by the vernacular media reveal the probable remunerations of actors Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and others, according to the information trending on social media platforms. According to them, not just one but five of the six top stars are reportedly charging nothing less than Rs. 50 crore per film.

Here is a list of the top six actors in ascending order based on their latest remunerations

Prabhas The first pan-India star from Telugu cinema, Prabhas who is still enjoying the success of Baahubali continues to be the highest-paid actor. He has reportedly charged about Rs 100 Crore for Radhe Shyam, his last theatrical release. Prabhas is going to receive about Rs 150 Crore for Adipurush. Ram Charan RRR star Ram Charan who is now working with ace director Shankar for an upcoming RC 15, has reportedly received about Rs 50 Crore for RRR which became an internationally acclaimed film. The film also won many international awards and became the highest-grossing international film in Japan. Advertisement Jr NTR Another RRR actor Jr NTR aka NT Rama Rao, whose performance in the film directed by SS Rajamouli won accolades also received about Rs 50 Crore in remuneration for the character of Komaram Bheem. His next movie with Koratala Siva and Prashant Neel of KGF fame has already been announced. Pawan Kalyan Powerstar Pawan Kalyan who has at least two big budget projects in hand currently is reportedly charging not less than Rs 60 Crore per film. He charged the same for his recent hit movie Bheemla Nayak, a remake of the Malayalam film. Pawan Kalyan who is also a politician now has openly claimed to have paid over Rs 30 Crore towards Income Tax. Mahesh Babu Superstar Mahesh Babu who is going to make a film with SS Rajamouli has reportedly received Rs 45 Crore for his recent flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata. For his next film 'SSMB28' which is in production with director Trivirkam Srinivas, Mahesh is going to take home about Rs 100 Crore if reports are to be believed. Allu Arjun Icon star Allu Arjun has become a pan-India star with the super hit film Puspha: The Rise directed by Sukumar. In addition to his huge following in Kerala, Allu Arjun's fandom and the market have grown further with Pushpa. Speculation is rife that Allu Arjun is charging about Rs 100 Crore for Puspha: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa 1.

Other Telugu stars have also increased their remuneration as they have become part of pan-India movies. Liger star Vijay Devarakonda has charged Rs. 35 Crore. Megastar Chiranjeevi is getting paid Rs 25 Crore per film and Ravi Teja is charging around Rs 15 Crore per film. Actor Nani will be on board for a salary of Rs 10 Crore, as of now, reportedly.