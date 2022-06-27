Young Rebel Star Prabhas's upcoming pan -India film tentatively titled Project K, under the direction of national award winner Nag Ashwin is in news for its brand new plush office space in Mumbai. The entire team-including the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, several actors and directors were spotted lounging in the new pad that was inaugurated recently.

A picture from the get-together was posted on Twitter and it has gone viral now. The picture has Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, KGF director Prashanth Neel, veteran director K Raghavendra Rao, actor Nani, Dulquer Salmaan and Nag Ashwin posing for a picture. The image is screaming positive vibes and joy.

Project K is launched as a prestigious venture for Vyjayanthi Movies, marking the production house's 50th anniversary. The movie is being made on a budget of a whopping Rs 500 Crore and is a science fiction film. Project K will be shot in both Hindi and Telugu. The movie marks the Tollywood debut of Deepika Padukone and Bollywood debut of Nag Ashwin. The film also has Disha Patani in a key role.

Advertisement Advertisement

Project K is touted as the most expensive film that is being made in India. Mickey J Meyer, who is known for his soulful melody songs and background scores is roped in for the film as its musician. Dani Sanchez-Lopez, who worked with Nag Ashwin for Mahanati, was signed as Project K's Cinematographer. The movie will hit the screens in the year 2023.

Another interesting factor of the film is that when the director opted for a real-looking or wanted to make authentic futuristic vehicles for the film, he approached Anand Mahindra of Mahindra & Mahindra to assist with the production of such vehicles to which Mahindra agreed. A set depicting the future time period has been erected at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where a number of scenes have been shot already.