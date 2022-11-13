SS Rajamouli Reveals V Vijayendra Prasad Is Working on RRR 2; Netizens Can’t Keep Calm About The Sequel

RRR has been one of the biggest releases of the year and there are no second thoughts about it. The movie, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in cameos, was a massive hit at the box office. It is reported that RRR has been the third highest grossing Indian film after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2. Post the phenomenal success of RRR, there have been constant speculations about the sequel of the action drama. And now, SS Rajamouli has confirmed RRR 2.

During an event, the legendary filmmaker stated that he has been in talks with his father V Vijayendra Prasad about the RRR sequel. He said, "My father is the story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about 'RRR 2' and he's working on the story". To note, RRR had recently released in Japan and opened to rave reviews from the audience. Ever since, Rajamouli has confirmed RRR 2, the netizens can't keep and social media is abuzz with tweets expressing excitement for the movie. A Twitter user wrote, "If #RRR2 is happening and with the same cast, just imagine the destruction with #RC and #NTR31 already becoming good friends in Part 1. Action will be just another level". And user took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, "If #RRR2 happens it will be an International film just imagine day 1 collection".

Advertisement

Take a look at tweets hailing RRR 2:

Meanwhile, there have been speculations if Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be playing the lead in RRR 2. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made. Earlier, when Rajamouli was quizzed about the RRR sequel, he stated that he is still trying to cool off from the heat that was generated post the release of RRR. "Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it'll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That'll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have," Rajamouli was quoted saying.