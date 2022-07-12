After Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break with his family holidaying around the USA and Europe. The actor, however, has lined up a few projects that will go on floors from the month of August.

One of his projects is his collaboration with Athadu director Trivikram Srinivas. The duo is coming together after 11 years and the fans are already celebrating the project tentatively called #SSMB28. The film has been officially launched with a ceremonial Puja where Namrata Shirodkar took part.

SSMB28 has already set high expectations for the fans of the cast and crew. They have been waiting for the film's updates and the beginning of the shoot. The latest buzz around the film is about the remuneration of Superstar Mahesh Babu. It is learned from the insiders that Mahesh Babu has been given a whopping Rs 70 Crore as remuneration for the movie, which includes a profit share.

Trivikram Srinivas is said to be taking home a cheque for Rs 50 Crore as the film's director. Put together, the remunerations of the film's hero and the director amounted to Rs 150 Crore alone. The movie's leading lady Pooja Hegde is also said to have been paid between Rs 4 Crore and Rs 6 Crore.

The movie, which is touted as an action entertainer is being produced by S Radha Krishna on Haarika and Hassine Creations, Trivikram's home banner. Thaman S is roped in as the film's soundtrack composer. All the other details about the film's cast and crew are yet to be finalized and announced.