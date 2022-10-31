SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu-Trivikram's Action Entertainer Begins Next Schedule's Filming From November!

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently enjoying a family holiday in London will be back in India soon. The actor, who went on a long break to spend some time in Spain and then in London, following the demise of his beloved mother, is all set to come back rejuvenated. As and when he touches down Hyderabad, he is set to take part in the second schedule shooting of his upcoming untitled flick with Trivikram Srinivas.

Tentatively called SSMB 28, the movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The movie marks the second collaboration of Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu after Maharshi. The entertainer also brings together the actor and director duo for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja.