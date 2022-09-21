Superstar Mahesh Babu is taking part in the shooting of his upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas, tentatively titled SSMB 28. The movie, which went on floors recently, is almost nearing completion of its first schedule. The film stars actress Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu. Samyuktha Menon was roped in as another female lead in the film.

SSMB 28 is a production venture of Haarika and Hassine Creations, produced by China Babu. The movie's soundtrack is composed by S Thaman. The film marks the third collaboration between Trivikram and Mahesh Babu, and the second collaboration between Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu. Trivikram Srinivas and S Thaman had come up with a blockbuster soundtrack for Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo earlier. The cast and crew of SSMB 28 are exciting and fans can't keep calm. Any update about the project is giving them enough material to trend.