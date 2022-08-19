SSMB 28 Release Date Announced; Another Pokiri For Mahesh Babu On The Cards?

The much awaited update on upcoming Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer has arrived. The film with the working title SSMB 28 is being directed by Trivikram, and Thaman will be composing the music. The project is being produced by Naga Vamsi, under the banner Haarika and Hassine Creations.

This is the third time the superstar has joined hands with Trivikram Srinivas, following Athadu and Khaleja. The combo is expected to recreate their magic yet another time. This is the second outing for the Mahesh and Pooja combination, following Maharshi. The project is piling up on expectations and hype already.