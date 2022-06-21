After sizzling in a brand new avatar as Mahesh in Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Superstar Mahesh Babu is now prepping for his next film with none other than the notable director of Tollywood, Trivikram Srinivas.

Tentatively titled #SSMB28, the movie is a production venture of Trivikram's Haarika & Hassine Creations, produced by D Chinna Babu. The movie is said to go on floors in August.

Meanwhile, the pooja ceremony of the event was organised on a large scale with the cast and crew taking part in it.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pooja Hegde, a staple choice of Trivikram Srinivas is cast opposite Mahesh Babu for the film, which is touted as an action entertainer with romance and comedy on point. Mahesh's wife Namrata Sirodhkar took part in the puja ceremony, as part of a customary sentiment for Mahesh Babu.

While everything is falling in place for the beginning of the film's shoot, we get to hear from Tollywood insiders that the script work of the film is not completed and apparently, Mahesh Babu is upset with Trivikram for the same reason.

The movie is supposed to be shot before Mahesh Babu could join the sets of SS Rajamouli's film. The filming of #SSMB28 is supposed to wind up by the end of the year and the script work is not satisfying as of now. The movie was originally slated for a Sankranthi 2023 release. The schedule of the planned films have changed now and the movie might release in summer 2023, owing to the delay.