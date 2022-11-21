SSMB 28: Thaman To be Replaced By Tamil Music Director in Mahesh Babu's Film?

Superstar Mahesh Babu's united SSMB28 is one of the most awaited films at present in Tollywood. Mahesh Babu will be reuniting with director Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after 12 years. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the duo brings to the table for them. As fans' expectations around the movie increase each day, recently SSMB28 shooting began with the filming of an action sequence.

As per reports, the next schedule for the film will be shot between Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde and will have some romantic scenes. Trivikram, who is collaborating with Mahesh after a 12-year gap, is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the project looks fresh and is treated with an innovative strategy that is different from his other films.

In its initial days, SSMB28 faced several obstacles surrounding its cast and crew. Meanwhile, there have been reports suggesting that Mahesh Babu has expressed his interest in working with Kollywood music composer Anirudh Ravichander and wants him to be roped in for the film. According to a source close to the development, nothing has been confirmed yet.

SSMB 28 music is being done by S Thaman and remains the first choice for the movie. However, it is being said that the team will decide on replacing Thaman with Anirudh for SSMB 28 music. Pooja Hedge has been fixed as the female lead, while the rest of the film's star cast will be revealed soon. Naveen Nooli has been taking care of SSMB 28 editing, while Haarika and Haasinie Creations are producing the project.

Mahesh Babu was supposed to begin shooting the film by the end of November or early December. He had earlier called off the shoot following the death of his mother, Indira Devi. And it remains to be seen whether the shoot will be postponed for some more time following the death of actor Krishna.

Mahesh Babu's next project will be RRR director SS Rajamouli's yet-to-be-titled drama, while Pooja Hedge is the busiest actress in the industry. She had three releases this year - Acharya, Beast, and Radhe Shyam. Meanwhile, Pooja has some interesting projects coming up in Bollywood, including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan with Salman Khan.