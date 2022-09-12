Superstar Mahesh Babu's 28th project commences production today. The news has been creating quite a buzz, and people are tweeting about it with a lot of excitement. There is a huge hype around this project due to the actor-director duo. Trivikram Srinivas has previously directed Mahesh in Athadu and Khaleja, and the director's recent releases Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo and Bheemla Nayak have been very successful at the box office. Ala Vaikunthaprumauloo had an insane reach all over the country and went on to create records in OTT viewership.

So yeah, it makes sense that this combination would cook up such a buzz. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, and Thaman is composing the film's music. The film is being produced under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations and Naga Vamsi oversees the production.

Thaman and Naga Vamsi have tweeted about the project commencement.

thaman S

@MusicThaman

The Journey & the Dream Begins Today #SSMB28 🏆

@urstrulyMahesh

gaaru & #Trivikram gaaru

God bless ❤️

Naga Vamsi

@vamsi84

The filming of an Epic Action Entertainer Begins today!🔥

The blockbuster combo of Superstar

@urstrulymahesh

& #Trivikram garu on sets after 12 years!! ✨⭐️

SUPERSTAR in a massy rugged avatar 🤩🤩

Await for more surprises coming your way, SOON!! #SSMB28Aarambham #SSMB28