Ever since the movie was announced with director SS Rajamouli and Superstar Mahesh Babu, fans of both the star director and actor are on cloud nine. Every update of the movie is piquing their interest and they can't wait for the project to go on floors.

Tentatively titled as #SSMB29, the movie is said to be an action-adventure film set in the backdrop of thick forests and will be different from all the previous films of the actor. Director Rajamouli is known for his super hit films and with Baahubali and his recent venture RRR, the director has risen to international acclaim.

According to the buzz, the movie will go on floors from August next year. The movie reportedly requires heavy computer graphic work & visual effects which might take a good number of three years. After the film's production begins in 2023, the movie will remain in production and post-production phase for a period of three years, most-likely. That means the movie will only hit the screens in the year 2026.

Given the track record of director Rajamouli, he is said to block the actors of his films for a minimum of two years. However, all the dedication and years prove to be fruitful in the end.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will soon begin shooting for #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas and Pooja Hegde The movie is said to be an entertaining action drama in which the actor will be playing the role of a politician. The movie will have a pan-India release in five languages.