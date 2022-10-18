SSMB 29 Story: Writer Vijayendra Prasad Confirms That It Is Inspired By A Real-Life Incident!

While most of us already know about the movie being an adventure drama set in a period against the backdrop of a forest, the film's story and script writer V Vijayendra Prasad is the latest one to spill some beans about the film's story.

The upcoming movie of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, referred to as SSMB 29 is hitting the headlines even before Mahesh's immediate film, SSMB 28 with Trivikram Srinivas has begun shooting. The movie, which will be the biggest production in the career of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli as yet, will have an interesting element.

According to the latest buzz, the action-drama is based on a few or one real-life incident. Mahesh Babu was earlier quoted talking to an entertainment tabloid about this film and commented that SSMB 29 will make him break many barriers and push him to the extreme physically.

Meanwhile, the movie is rumoured to rope in Deepika Padukone for the female lead's role and actor Karthi for yet another important role. While it is too soon to jump to conclusions, fans of the actor and director are already pumped about these updates. The movie will likely go on floors during the first half of 2023. However, the news is awaited from the horse's mouth.

Mahesh Babu, who is currently touring Spain all alone will be back in India after two weeks and join the sets of his next, SSMB 28. The movie's female lead is Pooja Hegde, marking the second collaboration with the actor after Maharshi.