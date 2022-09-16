SSMB 29 Update: A Brahmastra Star Joins The Cast?

It has been buzzing recently on Twitter that Alia Bhatt has signed up for the much talked about project of SS Rajamouli with Mahesh Babu, SSMB 29. While the sources are not exactly official, the update is claimed to be authentic. We will know for sure when the team drops an announcement.

The update states that she is planning to join the shoot after childbirth. How soon after childbirth was not mentioned.

The comment section was entertaining, to say the least. Some were making fun of how this might just end up being a cameo. There were members of the boycott community voicing their condemnation. A mini debate happened as to whether Alia is a good actor or not.

Coming back to SSMB 29, it is also speculated that the film's story might be inspired by the South African writer Wilbur Smith, who is known for his geographically rooted stories, with a realistic portrayal of the natives' lives. The film has been rumoured to be a globe-trotting action adventure. Rajamouli is said to have mentioned this during the promotions of his RRR, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Rajamouli's RRR is all set for its release in Japan in October. Promotions would be carried out there as well. Ram Charan and NTR would be touring Japan for the same.

Mahesh Babu is currently filming his SSMB 28, which is slated for a late April release. The shoot began a few days back. There was an announcement video to celebrate the commencement. SSMB 29 is expected to start production work in mid-2023.