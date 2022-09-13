The Toronto International Film Festival, 2022, is happening currently, and SS Rajamouli has attended the event to promote his recent release RRR. According to a few media portals, the director spoke about his next with Mahesh Babu at the event and mentioned that the film would be a globe-trotting action adventure.
SSMB 29 Update: The Mahesh Babu Starrer Would Be A Globe-Trotting Action Adventure, Says SS Rajamouli
We had already reported that the story was likely to be inspired by the works of Wilbur Smith, a South-African writer, whose writing mostly centers on the geography of his fictional universe, which he largely bases on the regions that he has explored and is familiar with.
There were rumours that the film would be an exciting treasure hunt at the heart of it, and now considering Rajamouli's description of the film, and the Wilbur Smith connection, the film can be expected to be along the lines of Uncharted or Tomb Raider style stories. Whatever the genre, the combination is already exciting. The subtle, underplayed performance of Mahesh Babu might be a contrast to the characters that generally appear in Rajamouli's films, and the balance might just be perfect for the audience.
Also, Rajamouli has mostly shown locations within India or computer-generated visuals, and this being a film about a globe-trotter, we might see his depiction of foreign lands, and it would be interesting to see which locations he chooses to film in. We might possibly also see foreign actors star in this film. It might even be a globally popular star. For now, let's hold our horses, and wait for him to at least start the film, before we start speculating.
Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his #SSMB28. The production commenced yesterday, and there were announcement tweets and a video, and the whole day, Twitter was buzzing with #SSMB28 talk. The film is slated for a late April 2023 release, and hence #SSMB29 can be expected to start in mid 2023.
