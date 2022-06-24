Sandeep Reddy Vanga rose to overnight fame with the release of his directorial debut Arjun Reddy in the year 2017, which catapulted actor Vijay Devarakonda to a Tollywood star. The director produced the film with his brother and created a sensation with the film's story, narration, performances, writing, and direction.
SSMB 30: Mahesh Babu To Sign A Project With Arjun Reddy Fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga?
Sandeep Reddy was one director who was bombarded with a slew of opportunities by actors and producers post the release and success of Arjun Reddy. Reports have it that Namrata Sirodhkar got in touch with the director then and spoke for a few minutes. His meeting with Superstar Mahesh Babu then sparked rumours about a possible collaboration.
Also, the director opened up about his meeting with Mahesh Babu and said that he narrated two or three one-liners and ideas to the superstar. The movie couldn't materialize immediately due to various reasons.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has moved on to make a couple of films. However, Sandeep Reddy has got an opportunity to direct Mahesh Babu for an advertisement film that also starred Tamannaah in it. So, in all possibilities, there is a 100% chance that the director and Mahesh Babu might come together for a crazy project.
The movie is supposed to be a romantic love story and it was said that Allu Aravind will hop on board as the producer for the film under his Geeta Arts.
Neither party has disclosed anything so far and fans are waiting with bated breath for an update on this crazy combination coming together.
