Superstar Mahesh Babu is back in action for his upcoming film, SSMB28 under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. The movie's shooting went on floors recently in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja. Fans of the actor and director are pumped about the film.
SSMB28: Back From A Vacation, Pooja Hegde Will Join The Sets of Trivikram's Film Very Soon!
Pooja Hegde, who is a staple in the films of Trivikram Srinivas as the female lead, is also part of #SSMB28. The actress romanced Mahesh Babu earlier in Vamsi Pydipalli's film Maharshi. This film marks the second collaboration between the main lead actors. The movie, which is touted to be an entertaining action drama, a typical Trivikram-styled one, is being bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations, Trivikram's home banner.
The film's pooja ceremony was a grand affair and Namrata Shirodkar attended the event, which is considered a sentiment for the actor for the film's success. While Mahesh Babu returned from a long holiday across the USA and Europe with family before the film's commencement, Pooja Hegde too, took off to the Maldives to enjoy a vacation. Now that she is back in the city, the lady lass is expected to join the film's sets very soon.
The makers of the film have announced the release date of the film as March 30, 2023. Thaman S is on board for the film's soundtrack and PS Vinod, who recently worked for Sita Ramam is the film's cinematographer. Naveen Nooli will edit the film.
