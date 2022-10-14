Actor Sundeep Kishan, who was last seen in Vivaha Bhojanambu in 2021 in Telugu, has taken a long gap before coming back with his latest film Michael. The movie is his first pan-India venture and contains an ensemble cast that includes Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun Sandesh, Varalaxmi Saathkumar, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

The actor has a couple of films in his kitty but is currently gearing up for the teaser release of Michael. The movie is the directorial venture of Ranjit Jeyakodi. The team released a romantic poster of the film featuring the actor. Gautham Vasudev Menon will be seen in the antagonist role of Michael.

The promotional teaser of the film will be released on October 20, according to the makers of the film. Announcing the same, Sundeep Kishan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Been waiting for this for waayy too Long Now. Welcoming you to the Madness this 20th October.. Amidst All the Chaos..He Found Love." (Sic)

Sam CS composed the music and score for the film which is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP. The makers are yet to announce the release date of Michael.