Superstar Krishna Hospitalized For Age-Related Ailments Days After His First Wife Indira Devi's Demise!

Superstar Krishna AKA Ghattamaneni Krishna, Tollywood's remarkable hero with zero haters got admitted into Continental hospital on November 13. The veteran actor is reportedly suffering from respiratory disorders. According to the reports, Krishna, who went to the hospital to get regular check-ups was advised to get admitted for his condition. For now, his condition is stable, claimed the team of doctors at the hospital.

Krishna, who is coping with the loss of his first wife, the mother of Mahesh Babu, Indira Devi, lost his second wife, Vijaya Nirmala in the year 2019. Ever since Krishna has isolated himself from the industry and didn't want to be seen in any events. He was, however, always there for his sons and daughters at family gatherings.