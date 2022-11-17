Superstar Krishna Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

Telugu actor, politician and actor Mahesh Babu's father, Superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni died in a private hospital on early hours of November 15. He suffered a cardiac arrest.

The body of actor Krishna was later brought to his residence at Nanakramguda where many celebrities and VIPs paid their respects.

While it was earlier announced that the remains of actor Krishna will been kept in Gachibowli stadium for the fans and public to pay homage, the decision was withdrawn in the last minute.

The body was later taken to Padmalaya Studious, founded by actor Krishna himself, where hundreds of his fans paid their respects to the actor.

Later, the last journey of actor Krishna began on Wednesday evening, as reported earlier. He was laid to rest with full state honors in Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.

The last rites were performed by his son actor Mahesh Babu. Only close friends and family members were allowed to attend the funeral.

Earlier many from the Tollywood industry paid a visit to Mahesh Babu's house to share their condolences. Political leaders including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid their respects to the late actor.

Kollywood actors Superstar Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and many more shared their condolences to the bereaved Mahesh Babu and family for his personal loss.

It is to be recalled that the superstar Krishna has shared screen with 'Chiyaan' Vikram in the latter's Rajapattai movie.

The legendary actor's granddaughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, remembered her grandfather in an Instagram post. Sharing a throwback picture of herself with her favourite grandfather, Sitara wrote, "Weekday lunch will never be the same again..... You taught me so many valuable things... always made me smile. Now all that's left is my memory of you. You're my hero... I hope I can make you proud someday. I'll miss you so much Thatha garu..."

Actor Krishna's daughter, Manjula Ghattamaneni, also took to social media and penned an emotional note to pay homage to her father's rich legacy.