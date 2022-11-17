Superstar Krishna's Success Was Mired In Disputes With NTR & ANR

Telugu cinema stalwart Krishna breathed his last in the early morning of November 15. The legendary actor who reigned over the industry for more than five decades has left behind a rich legacy that no one could fill. Superstar Krishna will always be remembered by his fans for his beautiful persona and outstanding performances. Krishna has acted in more than 350 films and has produced and directed films.

The veteran star is known for his polite and humble nature. Although many didn't know that Krishna had a dispute with famous Telugu stars of his time namely Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR and Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR. Both regarded as the pioneers of Telugu film industry had achieved several milestones in their long spanning film career.

Krishna got caught in a rift with these two superstars of Tollywood. Read further to know how.

Alluri Seetharama Raju is said to have brought on animosity between Krishna and NTR. Reportedly, NTR wanted to make a biopic on the life of celebrated Telugu freedom fighter Alluri but could not find a good script. Therefore, NTR had to give up on his biopic plans.

Writer Tripuraneni Maharadhi had a script ready with him on Alluri's life. He narrated the script to Krishna, who was highly impressed with it and agreed to go ahead with the story. But when NTR heard about this, the late actor was so angry that he immediately asked the film's makers to discontinue the movie's shoot. Rumours had it that Krishna was also vexed by NTR's headless behaviour and pledged that he would never work with the veteran actor again.

The feud between Krishna and NTR grew so much that the former produced several movies criticising NTR's policies as Chief Minister. The rivalry between the actors was such that Congress party with whom superstar Krishna was associated had even asked him to stand against NTR when he ventured into politics and founded his own party. For the uninitiated, NTR was the founder of the Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh and served the state for three terms as chief minister between 1983 to 1995.

Krishna's tales of rivalry don't just end there, as he goes on to share a bitter relationship with ANR as well. The reason behind this is Sarath Chandra Bose's novel Devdas. Both the actors did a movie adaptation titled Devadasu. Krishna's version was a debacle at the box-office as ANR's film was re-released at the same time, which is believed to be the main reason for Krishna's film's failure.