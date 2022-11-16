Superstar Krishna To Be Cremated Today With State Honours

Krishna's untimely demise came as a shock to his industry colleagues and fans. The body of Krishna was later brought to his residence at Nanakramguda. While many celebrities paid visit to his residence to pay their last respects to the veteran actor, it was reported that fans too thronged the house, trying to catch the last glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Telugu actor, politician and actor Mahesh Babu's father,Superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni died in a private hospital on early hours of November 15. He suffered a cardiac arrest.

Kollywood actors Superstar Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and many more shared their condolences to the bereaved Mahesh Babu and family for his personal loss.

It is to be recalled that the superstar Krishna has shared screen with 'Chiyaan' Vikram in the latter's Rajapattai movie.

Mollywood star Mohanlal also condoled Krishna's death.

While it was earlier announced that the remains of actor Krishna will been kept in Gachibowli stadium for the fans and public to pay homage, the decision was withdrawn in the last minute.

In the recent update, it is said that the last journey of actor Krishna will begin from Nanakramguda to Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills, by around 5 pm today, where his last rites will be done.

The Chief Minister of Telengana had also announced that the veteran actor will be cremated with full state honours.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Film Producer's Council has announced that the Telugu film industry will not hold any event on Wednesday as a mark of respect for the late actor.

Andhra Pradesh's CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also offered his condolences in his twitter handle. He tweeted how the late actor became Andhra's "James Bond". He wrote that his death is a great loss not only to the Telugu film industry but also to the people of the state who loved him. His tweet further read, "May God give strength to Mahesh and Krishnagari's family in this difficult time."

We from Filmibeat offer our heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family!