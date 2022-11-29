Superstar Mahesh Babu Fed Fans During The 13th Day Memorial of Krishna; Serves 32 Food Items!

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is grieving the death of his father Superstar Krishna, had organized a 13th day memorial for his father at JRC Conventions in Hyderabad on November 27. The event was huge, and all the Ghattamaneni clan and fans of the actors turned up in hundreds, to pay their respects to Krishna, who died due to cardiac arrest on November 15.

Mahesh Babu is said to have spent about Rs 2 Crore just on the food preparations and directed the concerned to dish out as many as possible food items to be served to the invitees. According to the sources, it is learned that almost 32 items of food were served during the event.

On the very day of the death of his father superstar Krishna, the actor's family also ensured that the fans who turned up in several hundreds to pay last tributes to the maverick stalwart of Tollywood, are fed. Elaborate arrangements were in place for the same. Fans are moved by this gesture of the Ghattamaneni family.

Mahesh Babu is in a difficult phase right now and fans are worried about the same. They are expressing their concern on social media platforms and wishing him strength and support. Mahesh Babu's only brother, Ramesh Babu died in January this year. His mother Indira Devi breathed her last in September and after about a month and a half, he lost his role model and guiding light, his father.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will soon join the sets of the upcoming film SSMB 28 under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. A second schedule was planned from December 8, according to the available information. Pooja Hegde is the film's female lead and S Thaman is the musician. In addition, Mahesh Babu also signed a periodic adventure movie on the lines of India Jones, that will be directed by SS Rajamouli.