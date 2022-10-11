Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest blockbuster political drama, a remake of the Malayalam hit film Lucifer, is running to houseful shows since its theatrical release on October 5 for Dasara. The movie has secured a good positive response at the box office and derived the much-needed hit for Chiranjeevi after a slew of flops in his second innings. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja, who is the son of Editor Mohan and the elder brother of actor Jayam Ravi. He made a comeback to Tollywood as a director with GodFather.

The movie, which showcased the graceful megastar in an entirely new avatar sporting a salt and pepper look, and keeping it intact with the black coloured theme, has been played for none other than Superstar Rajinikanth in a special screening by its director Mohan Raja. The veteran Superstar is reportedly said to have been impressed by the film and the great work by Chiranjeevi and the director.