Telugu Movies On Nov 4: Like, Share & Subscribe, Urvashivo Rakshasivo, Bomma Blockbuster & Three More

Tollywood had an eventful year at the ticket windows with many films becoming successful and most of them gaining popularity all over the country. But a few films like these are often released only when there is no competition at the box office, to have maximum reach and make some money.

After a long dry season at the box office for Telugu films, as many as six films are releasing this week at a time on November 4. These films are all made on a decent budget and feature actors who do not belong to the top league but have great popularity among the public and movie buffs.

Coming to the list of this week's releases- Urvashivo Rakshasivo, Like Share & Subscribe, Bomma Blockbuster, Banaras, Taggede Le, and Jetti are the movies that are going to try their luck at the box office. Most of these ventures are backed and presented by popular production houses in Telugu Film Industry.

With a plethora of options to pick from, this article sorts out your weekend movie-viewing plans. Here's a look at the films in detail-

Urvashivo Rakshasivo stars Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. The film is directed by Rakesh Sasi and Achu Rajamani composed the music. The film is a romantic entertainer which was shot a long time ago.

Like Share & Subscribe is a comedy thriller starring Santosh Sobhan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles, along with Sudarshan, Sapthagiri, and Brahmaji. The movie is a directorial venture of Merlapaka Gandhi and Praveen Lakkaraju composed the score and tunes.

Directed by Raj Virat, Bomma Blockbuster is another movie that stars Nandu, Rashmi, Kireeti, and Raghu Kunche among others as its primary cast. The film's music is rendered by Prashanth Vihari.

Banaras is touted as a mysterious love story directed by Jayatheertha. The film stars Zayed Khan and Sonal as the hero and heroine. The music of this film is composed by the sensational musician B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Directed by Srinivasa Raju, Taggede le is an action drama starring Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, Ananya Sengupta, Raja Ravindra, and Ayyappa Sarma among others. Charan Arjun composed the film's music.

Jetti is a film made on the life and lifestyle of fishermen. The movie is directed by Subrahmanyam Pichuka. The film stars Nanditha Swetha, Kishore Kumar, and Manyam Krishna among others. The film's music is composed by Karthik Kondakandla.