Dil Raju, head of the council, had allegedly commented that a decrease in the remuneration of the cast could help the producers, considering the post-pandemic scene. The producers also felt that the rising ticket and food prices at the theatres could also be the cause of fewer footfalls in theatres which in turn caused a decline in box office revenue.

The Telugu Film Producers' Council and OTT platforms have been having a dialogue about the disappointment of film producers over the declining revenue of their films. While the top-tier films manage to do great numbers, the majority of films are struggling in grossing revenue at the theatres.

The producers have halted production work of all Telugu films since the beginning of this month. A week back, Dil Raju said in a press meet that they have put forth a demand that the OTT platforms release their films eight weeks or ten weeks after theatrical release. He added that they have also spoken with multiplexes to work on a reasonable pricing matrix for tickets and consumables.

A leading industry tracking website has recently published an article stating that the OTT platforms have responded by saying that the pricing for films can be done post theatrical release based on their box office performance. The response apparently has not been taken well by the producers' council.

Meanwhile, in a recent press meet, Dil Raju stated that films may resume shooting from September 1, as the final round of discussions are in progress.

He said that a select number of screens including the ones run by his production house will start waiving off VPF charges to make things easier for the producers. He requested exhibitors, in general, to consider taking up this burden for the collective good of the film industry.