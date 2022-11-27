Thalapathy 67 Update: Is The Movie Based On A 2005's Hollywood Movie A Violence Of History? Read On!

Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently awaiting the release of his debut Telugu and bilingual movie Varasudu AKA Varisu under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally is already making headlines for his upcoming collaboration with none other than his Master director, Lokesh Kanagaraj. Referred to as Thalapathy 67, the movie has created a buzz in the Kollywood industry allegedly by closing its pre-release and non-theatrical business deals, even before the official announcement came out.

According to the latest buzz, it is rumoured that the film, which was earlier predicted to be a connection to Lokesh's Cinematic Universe (LCU), is based on the 2005's Hollywood film A Violence Of History. While we are unsure if this is true, industry insiders and fans are speculating the same.

There is no other official information on Thalapathy 67 other than the actor-director duo. The movie is being made on a budget of Rs 250 Crore out of which, the lion's share is earmarked for the actor's remuneration. It is learned that Vijay will be offered Rs 125 Crore for the project while Lokesh will be bagging about Rs 20 Crore.

Also, while the official announcement and the puja ceremony of the film are still yet to happen, the movie made a blockbuster pre-release business. In addition, the movie's digital business has also been closed. The digital rights were sold somewhere between Rs 150 Crore and Rs 170 Crore. The movie is already in the profit zone, opine the trade analysts and fans. Netflix is said to have acquired the rights to digital streaming and music rights were sold to Sony Music. The satellite deal was also closed to Sun TV in all southern languages and to Set Max Sony for Hindi.

Thalapathy 67 showcases Vijay as a powerful gangster and charts the journey of his character on the screen with cinematic twists and a gripping screenplay.

Anirudh Ravichander is on board the project as the musician and Anbariv as the stunt choreographer. Pallavi Singh will work on the styling of the actors in the film. Gopi Prasanna will work as the Publicity Designer of Thalapathy 67.