Thank You movie starring Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna finally hit the screens on July 22 amid decent expectations from the fans. A Vikram K Kumar's directorial, the film is receiving mixed reviews for its narration and routine run-of-the-mill story. Although the performance of Naga Chaitanya has been applauded, the movie has no other element to push it towards a hit talk, according to the critics' reviews.

However, the film's visuals are grand to watch on the big screen, given the fact that legendary PC Sreeram was on the crew as its cinematographer. The movie is touted as a romantic comedy. The dialogues were penned by Mithun Chaitanya and Venkat D Pati. Thank You's story is written by BVS Ravi. The movie is edited by Naveen Nooli and has a run time of 129 minutes.

Thank You Day 1 worldwide box office collection is as follows:

The film was made between Rs 5 Crore and Rs 7 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states on the day of its release. The worldwide total collection amounted to somewhere between Rs 6 Crore and Rs 8 Crore.

Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Banner, and S Thaman scored the film's music. Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, Prakash Raj form Thank You's prominent cast.