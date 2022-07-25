Director Vikram K Kumar's films are known for their uniqueness and fresh narration. He is one of the young generation directors in the South Film Industry, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu. The director teamed up with his Manam star Akkineni Naga Chaitanya for their latest film Thank You.

The movie, which is touted as a romantic drama has the actor portray the character of a self-centered egoistic protagonist, who pays no heed to his people around, who have contributed in one way or the other to the successful life that he believes is earned out of his sheer will and work.

The movie was released amid huge expectations from the fans of the director and actor, who have churned out a blockbuster with their earlier film. However, for Thank You, the magic couldn't happen. The story is criticized for its routine concept and the treatment of the film was flawed. Naga Chaitanya, who has brushed his skills recently, scored a hit with Sekhar Kammula's Love Story, co-starring Sai Pallavi. It was believed that Thank You too will become a hit at the box office since the movie carried the same vibe.

Take a look at the Day 3 box office collection of Thank you down here:

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 3.35 Crore

Karnataka and Rest Of India: Rs 15 Lakh

Overseas: Rs 85 Lakh

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 4.35 Crore

Given the figures at the box office, Thank You, which stars Raashi Khanna, Avika Gor, and Malavika Nair as the female leads opposite Naga Chaitanya, is heading for a double disaster. Reportedly, the movie was made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore and it only made Rs 8 Crore so far.

The movie is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. BVS Ravi has written the film's story and Naveen Nooli edited Thank You. Legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram cranked the camera for this film which has music by Thaman S.