Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest action thriller The Ghost hit the screens among decent expectations on October 5, on the occasion of Dasara. The movie is written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. The Ghost charts the achievements of Vikram, who works as the RAW field agent in the Indian embassy. The Ghost met with a decent response from the fans at the box office upon its release.

The Ghost has a crisp and gripping story, great technical support and expertise in direction and screenplay. The performances of the cast received appreciation as well. There is good word-of-mouth for The Ghost at the box office.

On the first day of its theatrical release, Nagarjuna's The Ghost earned a decent amount.

In Ap/ts, the film made about Rs. 4 Crore to Rs. 6 Crore, and worldwide it made about Rs. 7 Crore

Earlier, the film also made a profitable pre-release non-theatrical business of Rs 22 Crore.

The action movie stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anika Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar among others in crucial roles. Gul Panag makes her Tollywood debut Vikram, who has a niece will have to enter the dark world of crime to protect his niece, which forms the crux of The Ghost. The crew shot extensively at Hyderabad, Ooty, and Dubai for several days in between the pandemic breaks. Nagarjuna learnt Krav Maga and Katana sword fighting exclusively for this film.

The Ghost is produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar, and Suniel Narang under their Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners. The film's background score was composed by Mark K Robin and songs by Bharatt-Saurabh.