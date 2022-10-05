The Ghost Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest action thriller The Ghost, written and directed by Praveen Sattaru hit the screens on October 5 for the Dasara festival. Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi, who are best friends and top league actors of Tollywood, have arrived at the box office on the same day. The movie was met with mixed to lukewarm response at the box office.

The Ghost movie fell prey to the piracy mafia within hours of its theatrical release. The movie flashed on all the illegal websites that share such type of content for viewing and downloading purposes. Several social media handles also re-shared the links all over the internet.