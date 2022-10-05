Throughout the film, the ever-handsome actor looked effortlessly cool, especially when suited up. Simple shots, like as the ones when he loads a rifle and walks toward the katana, help to lift the mood. The movie is as action-packed as it appeared in the trailer.
The Ghost Twitter Review: Here Is What Twitterati Think About The Film
The film has Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Ravi Varma playing primary characters. Ghost has been written and directed by Praveen Sattaru, and jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and North Star Entertainment. The background score has been composed by Mark K Robin, and the songs have been composed by Bharatt-Saurabh. Dharmendra Kakarala has edited the film, shot by Mukesh G.
The film has released today, on October 5. Here is what the Twitterati think about the film.
