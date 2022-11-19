The Trend Of Re-releases In Tollywood Continues & Nobody Has Complains!

Tollywood is now giving an opportunity to revel in nostalgia for such film buffs, who are now getting an opportunity to watch the films of their favourite heroes on the bigger and better screens that they have today when compared to their earlier releases in single screens.

Watching one's favourite movie in theatres years or even decades after the original release is nearly impossible, until and unless you have a private screening. And the thrill of watching films that you saw while growing up on today's screens is a fascinating experience. If you are someone who is into movies, the latest trend that Tollywood has taken to, will make you ecstatic.

Currently, the Telugu cinema has been witnessing an unprecedented phase in which a number of films are being re-released to enthral fans and movie lovers.

It all began with the rerelease of the remastered version of Superstar Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannath's industry-hit film Pokiri (2006) on August 9, 2022. It was Mahesh Babu's birthday, and fans revelled in the theatres across the state. Videos of the same became viral on social media, and fans of other stars also wanted to relish similar experiences- watching their favourite actors' movies. Mahesh Babu's 2003 blockbuster Okkadu was also rereleased alongside Pokiri.

Advertisement

With demand pouring in from fans, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram's Jalsa (2008), a musical blockbuster, was rereleased in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and overseas on September 2, 2022, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

Both films were released in hundreds of single-screen theatres and multiplexes and made huge collections at the box office. The response to these movies was tremendous and the rest of the actors' films followed suit.

Later on, movies such as Megastar Chiranjeevi's Gharana Mogudu, Prabhas' Billa and Varsham, Balakrishna's Chennakesava Reddy, Ravi Teja's Vikramarkudu and Venky and many more were rereleased with enhanced picture and sound quality.

Even Dhanush and Shruti Hassan's '3' was also re-released to a great response from fans. The latest to join the list was Jr NTR's Baadshah (1999) which was rereleased on November 19, 2022.

All the special screenings of the re-released movies were received in a festive atmosphere by fans. Going by the trend, we might assume that there will be several other re-releases of popular films for every actor's birthday and other important days.