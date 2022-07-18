Energetic star Ram Pothineni has made his Kollywood debut with director N Lingusamy's heavy cop action drama titled The Warrior. The movie was shot as a bilingual and was released amidst huge fanfare and expectations. The Warrior opened with a great response on its release day at the theatres. However, the movie did not sustain enthusiasm at the box office over the weekend.

Despite being a stylish action film, copuled with impeccable performances from the lead actors, the movie fell flat due to the regular cop-villain drama and poor narration. Adding to it, the story has a predictable plot, which quite didn't impress the fans. The Warrior movie sure has some moments of its own and shined at a few points; has foot-thumping songs.

The Warriorr Movie's total worldwide collection on Day 4 is as follows:

Nizam: Rs 4.71 CroreCeeded: Rs 2.56 CroreUA: Rs 2.06 CroreEast: Rs 1.12 CroreWest: Rs 1.03 CroreGuntur: Rs 1.76 CroreKrishna: Rs 80 LakhNellore: Rs 55 LakhAP-TG Total: Rs 14.59 Crore (Rs 22.45 Crore Gross)KA+ ROI: Rs 80 LakhOther States: Rs 55 LakhTamil Nadu - Rs 82 Lakh(estimated)Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 16.76 Crore (Rs 28.00 Crore Gross)

Nadhiya, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film. Devi Sri Prasad scored the film's soundtrack, and Naveen Nooli edited the film. Dialogues of the film were penned by Sai Madhav Burra in Telugu, and Brinda Sarathy in Tamil. Cinematography was rendered by Sujith Vaassudev for Warriorr.

The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.