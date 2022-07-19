N Lingusamy directed Energetic star Ram Pothinei in his Tamil, Telugu bilingual The Warrior. The movie marked the actor's Tamil debut and opened a market for Ram in Kollywood. The actor also is paired alongside the latest south sensation Krithi Shetty in this powerful cop-action drama.
The Warrior Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ram Pothineni's Tamil Debut Is A Disappointment At The Box Office!
The movie, although opened in theatres amid huge fanfare, failed to sustain the weekend owing to its routine run-of-the-mill formula. However, the lead actors' performances are applauded. The scenes between Aadhi Pinisetty, who donned the antagonist's hat, and Ram as DSP Satya have come out well.
Take a look at the Warrior's day 5 total worldwide collection here
Nizam: Rs 5.03 Crore
Ceeded: Rs 2.70 Crore
UA: Rs 2.15 Crore
East: Rs 1.18 Crore
West: Rs 1.07 Crore
Guntur: Rs 1.80 Crore
Krishna: Rs 85 Lakh
Nellore: Rs 58 Lakh
AP-TG Total: Rs 15.36 Crore (Rs 23.65 Crore Gross)
KA+ ROI: Rs 85 Lakh
OS: Rs 58 Lakh
Tamil Nadu- Rs 90 Lakh
Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 17.69 Crore (Rs 29.70 Crore Gross)
Nadhiya, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film. Devi Sri Prasad scored the film's soundtrack, and Naveen Nooli edited the film. Dialogues of the film were penned by Sai Madhav Burra in Telugu and Brinda Sarathy in Tamil. The cinematography was rendered by Sujith Vaassudev for Warriorr.
The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.
