N Lingusamy directed Energetic star Ram Pothinei in his Tamil, Telugu bilingual The Warrior. The movie marked the actor's Tamil debut and opened a market for Ram in Kollywood. The actor also is paired alongside the latest south sensation Krithi Shetty in this powerful cop-action drama.

The movie, although opened in theatres amid huge fanfare, failed to sustain the weekend owing to its routine run-of-the-mill formula. However, the lead actors' performances are applauded. The scenes between Aadhi Pinisetty, who donned the antagonist's hat, and Ram as DSP Satya have come out well.

Take a look at the Warrior's day 5 total worldwide collection here

Nizam: Rs 5.03 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 2.70 Crore

UA: Rs 2.15 Crore

East: Rs 1.18 Crore

West: Rs 1.07 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.80 Crore

Krishna: Rs 85 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 58 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 15.36 Crore (Rs 23.65 Crore Gross)

KA+ ROI: Rs 85 Lakh

OS: Rs 58 Lakh

Tamil Nadu- Rs 90 Lakh

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 17.69 Crore (Rs 29.70 Crore Gross)

Nadhiya, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film. Devi Sri Prasad scored the film's soundtrack, and Naveen Nooli edited the film. Dialogues of the film were penned by Sai Madhav Burra in Telugu and Brinda Sarathy in Tamil. The cinematography was rendered by Sujith Vaassudev for Warriorr.

The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner on a budget of Rs 40 Crore.