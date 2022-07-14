Energetic star Ram Pothineni's latest release, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, The Warrior has hit the silver screen all over the world on July 14. The fans of the actor are thrilled about the film as Ram makes his Tamil debut and is paired opposite the sensational Krithi Shetty.
The Warrior Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Read About Ram Pothineni-Lingusamy's Heavy Action Drama!
A few enthusiasts and moviegoers who watched the film have been sharing their opinion through their social media handles. Fans are going crazy over the positive reception of the action entertainer.
Ram Pothineni, who plays an IAS Officer, DSP Satya, looked ravishing as a cop and has given one of his career's best performances. Nadhiya portrayed the role of Satya's mother in the film. Krithi Shetty is seen as a radio jockey, whistle Mahalakshmi.
Actor Aadhi Pinisetty, who has carved a niche for himself in Tamil and Telugu industries as a bankable actor, is seen as Guru, the fierce and ruthless villain in the film. The scenes between Satya and Guru have come out well and are terrific on screen, coupled with the background score.
The film's songs are a visual treat, and the lead pair performed flexibly in songs, especially the 'Let's go on the Bulletu' and 'Whistle.' They looked like a dream together.
Before you jump to book your tickets for the next show, these are the tweets to check out :
The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi and stars Akshara Gowda, Aadhi Pinisetty, Krithi Shetty, and Nadhiya in prominent roles. Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash form the rest of the cast.
Sujith Vaassudev cranked the camera for the film, which is edited by Naveen Nooli. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack, and two songs namely 'Bulletu' and 'Whistle' have stood out among the rest.
- The Warriorr First Review: Ram Pothineni-N Lingusamy Dish Out A Full Energetic Mass Entertainer!
- The Warriorr Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Ram Pothineni & Lingusamy's Action Film Makes This Much Money!
- Gautham Vasudev Menon Narrates A Bilingual Script To Ram Pothineni, Movie To Go On Floors In 2023?
- Ram Pothineni Brushes Off Wedding Rumours; 'Hardly Went To High School', Actor Quips!
- Ram Pothineni's Marriage Is On Cards! Actor Likely To Get Hitched To High School Girlfriend? Read On!
- Exclusive: Ram Pothineni Turns Distributor For His Movie The Warriorr!
- The Massive Combo BoyapatiRAPO Film Launched With Puja Ceremony
- No Stopping For The Ram Pothineni's Bullet Song
- RAPO 19: Lingusamy-Ram Pothineni’s Film To Go On Floors On THIS Day!
- Ram Pothineni’s #RAPO19 In Trouble?
- Madhavan To Be A Part Of Lingusamy-Ram Pothineni’s RAPO 19? Actor Reacts
- Ram Pothineni Pens A Heartfelt Eulogy For His Grandfather; ‘You’ve Always Had The Heart Of A King’