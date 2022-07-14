The Warrior Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Written and directed by N Lingusamy, Ram Pothineni starrer The Warrior has hit the screens amid super fanfare on July 14. The film marks the Tamil debut of Tollywood's energetic star Ram Pothineni. It was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. Uppena fame Krithi Shetty is cast opposite Ram as the film's female lead.

The movie is getting a positive response at the box office for its story, style of narration, and the performances of the lead cast. Ram looks suave in the uniform of a cop and he exhibited his best acting skills.

Going by the reviews, the movie, which is touted as an out-and-out action entertainer, is going to be a super hit and is likely to open a new market for Ram in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, a few illegal websites are snatching away the thrill of watching the movie with great acoustics and experiencing the cinematic wonder on the big screen. A few pirated websites have already copied the film and started circulating the links all over social media. Immediately after the film's theatrical release, the online high quality links are available for viewing for free and for download.

The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi and stars Akshara Gowda, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Nadhiya in prominent roles. Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash form the rest of the cast.

The film's cinematography is rendered by Sujith Vaassudev and edited by Naveen Nooli. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack.