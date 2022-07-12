Energetic star Ram Pothineni AKA RAPO has finally made his Kollywood debut with N Lingusamy's directorial The Warriorr. The movie is ready to hit the screens on July 14 worldwide. The film, which has been shot as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, has been certified a UA, meaning a clean universal viewership material.
The Warriorr Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Ram Pothineni & Lingusamy's Action Film Makes This Much Money!
The film has set higher expectations given the combination of the cast. Ram is making his debut in Tamil and is paired opposite Krithi Shetty. Lingusamy has a history of making remarkable films. Ram's fans are in for a treat, going by its trailer.
Check it out here:
Take a look at the Warriorr film's pre-release business worldwide:
Nizam: Rs 11 Crore
Ceeded: Rs 6 Crore
Andhra: Rs 17 Crore
AP-TG Total: Rs 34 Crore
Ka+ROI: Rs 2 Crore
OS - Rs 2.10 Crore
Tamil Version - Rs 5 Crore
Total Worldwide Business: Rs 43.10 Crore
(Break-Even - Rs 44.00 Crore)
Ram Pothineni will be seen portraying the character of an IAS Officer, DSP Satya. Aadhi Pinisetty is the movie's antagonist who plays the role of Guru and Krithi Shetty will be seen as Whistle Mahalakshmi. Actress Nadhiya will be seen in the role of DSP Satya's mother.
The film also stars Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, and Jayaprakash among others.
The Warriorr's dialogues have been penned by Sai Madhav Burra and Brinda Sarathy. Sujith Vaassudev cranked the camera for the film that has editing by Naveen Nooli. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's songs and background score. Needless to say, the songs are a success on YouTube and are ranking on the FM radio top ten list continuously.
Srinivasa Chitturi has bankrolled the film under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner.
- Gautham Vasudev Menon Narrates A Bilingual Script To Ram Pothineni, Movie To Go On Floors In 2023?
- Ram Pothineni Brushes Off Wedding Rumours; 'Hardly Went To High School', Actor Quips!
- Ram Pothineni's Marriage Is On Cards! Actor Likely To Get Hitched To High School Girlfriend? Read On!
- Exclusive: Ram Pothineni Turns Distributor For His Movie The Warriorr!
- The Massive Combo BoyapatiRAPO Film Launched With Puja Ceremony
- No Stopping For The Ram Pothineni's Bullet Song
- RAPO 19: Lingusamy-Ram Pothineni’s Film To Go On Floors On THIS Day!
- Ram Pothineni’s #RAPO19 In Trouble?
- Madhavan To Be A Part Of Lingusamy-Ram Pothineni’s RAPO 19? Actor Reacts
- Ram Pothineni Pens A Heartfelt Eulogy For His Grandfather; ‘You’ve Always Had The Heart Of A King’
- RAPO19: Uppena Fame Krithi Shetty To Share Screen Space With Ram Pothineni In N Lingusamy’s Next
- Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Samantha Akkineni & Others Grace Sukumar’s Daughter Sukriti’s Half Saree Function