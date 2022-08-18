The film has been directed by Mithran Jawahar of Yaaradi Nee Mohini fame. After about twelve years he has joined hands with Dhanush again for Thiruchitrambalam. And the duo has worked their magic once again.

Thiruchitrambalam has released amidst a lot of excitement due to the rocking reunion of DnA, Dhanush and Anirudh. The first single Thaai Kezhavi was a rage with the crowd, and Megam Karukkudha pleasantly swept us off our feet. The film has multiple female leads including Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Legendary Director Bharathiraja plays a crucial role in the film, alongside the veteran actor Prakashraj, who plays Dhanush's father.

The relationship between Pazham, played by Dhanush, and Shobana, played by Nithya Menen, is fresh and engaging to watch. The film keeps us curious about the love life of Pazham, and keeps us wondering whom he will end up with.

Priya Bhavani Shankar has brought her unique persona to effect here and she is a delight to watch on screen. Her performance is laidback and grounded, and keeps us invested in Ranjani as a character. Raashi Khanna has a sparkling chemistry with Dhanush, and her portrayal of Anusha makes the audience fall in love with her as well.

Om Prakash has done the cinematography for Thiruchitrambalam, and Prasanna GK has edited the film. Kalanithi Maran, under his banner Sun Pictures, has produced Thiruchitrambalam.

After having seen Dhanush in an intense and intimidating character in The Gray Man, the approachable and friendly "Pazham" is interesting to witness on screen.