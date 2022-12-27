Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: THIS Actor From 'Janaki Kalaganaledu' Serial Is Confirmed For The Upcoming Season

Amardeep Chowdary tried to make it big in the film industry of Tollywood from a young age. However, with no right opportunities, he tried his luck on the small screen, where he succeeded. Amardeep is now one of the leading male leads of television serials in Telugu. He acted in soap operas produced by Star Maa, Zee Telugu, and ETV.

The 32-year-old Amardeep Chowdary, who is currently playing the role of Rama in the popular serial 'Janaki Kalaganaledu', had tied the wedding knot with another television actor Tejaswini Gowda. A native of Anantapur, Amardeep made a mark on the small screen by portraying sweet boy characters that every woman falls in love with.

According to the latest buzz, we hear that Amardeep is the first confirmed contestant of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 7. Earlier, he acted in the serial titled Siri Siri Muvvalu, alongside Bigg Boss 6 Telugu contestant Marina Abraham, wife of Rohit Sahni.

The makers have approached his newlywed wife Tejaswini Gowda also, reportedly. However, Amardeep is confirmed as one of the contestants, say sources. The upcoming season will see four to five contestants from previous seasons along with the new ones. An official confirmation is, however, awaited.

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved reality shows on Television. The Star Maa channel has been organizing the game show for the last six years and is also an OTT version. After Revanth lifted the trophy of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, the makers are now planning to begin another OTT season, before the main one can begin.

Meanwhile, as Akkineni Nagarjuna decided to step down as the show's host, the makers approached Nandamuri Balakrishna, Rana Daggubati, and Chiranjeevi to replace Nagarjuna. However, in all likelihood, Rana Daggubati might come on board to host season 7 of the Bigg Boss Telugu. The reality show launched its first season with Jr NTR as the host, followed by Nani. Since Season 3, Nagarjuna has been hosting the show. Keep watching this space for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 7.