THIS Chirpy & Cute Actress Puts Rashmika & Krithi Shetty Out Of Business In Tollywood! Details Inside

Actress Sreeleela grabbed the attention of the entire Tollywood and south-Indian film industries with her latest action-comedy film Dhamaka, starring Massraja Ravi Teja. The movie, which was released on December 23, at first received a divided response at the box office. But due to no competition, the film went on to become a successful venture for its makers, for the comedy and screenplay to an old story.

Sreeleela, born in the USA and brought up in Bengaluru, India, therefore became an overnight star. She made her debut with a Kannada film titled 'Kiss', and was roped in for the debut of actor Srikanth's son, Meka Roshan's Pelli SandaD movie, her maiden Telugu film in the year 2021.

The actress was paid a remuneration of Rs 5 Lakh for Pelli SandaD, reportedly. She was then offered around Rs 40 Lakh for Dhamaka. The actress, who is a trained dancer is now said to have been demanding Rs 1 Crore and above as her fee, owing to her popularity.

On the flip side, Sreeleela became a sensation as viewers of the Telugu cinema are bored of the actresses who were otherwise ruling the roost. For example, Samantha, Pooja Hegde, and Rashmika Mandanna.

While Samantha has outgrown doing glamourous films that require her to play the coy and bubbly girl-next-door characters and is on a career break due to her illness, Rashmika Mandanna is focusing on Bollywood. Although she couldn't make it big as of now, the actress is receiving severe backlash from people of south India for her harsh and gratitude-less remarks on the south cinema. Kannada people are said to have banned Rashmika from their films already and Telugu and Tamil industries have not signed Rashmika for any other film after Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Allu Arjun's sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Pooja Hegde had an uneventful 2022 with all of her films tanking at the box office.

Meanwhile, Krithi Shetty, who rose to stardom with Uppena, signed films immediately after she started getting opportunities. However, her character in films like Bangarraju, Shyam Singha Roy couldn't do any good to her career. On top, her recent releases tanked at the box office-Macherla Niyojakavargam, The Warrior, etc.

Telugu moviegoers are bored of the same old actresses and Sreeleela aptly filled the gap. She has appeal and good looks besides being a proven performer as well.

On the professional front, Sreeleela is having her diary full until the end of 2023. Not one or two but the actress has committed to four movies and a few others are in discussion. She is part of the most-awaited movie SSMB 28 starring Superstar Mahesh Babu, under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. She signed a Kannada-Telugu bilingual movie which is yet to go on floors. The actress is shooting for the mass action entertainer Ram Pothineni, helmed by Boyapati Srinu. In addition, she is playing the female lead in Naveen Polishetty's film titled 'Anaganaga Oka Raju.'