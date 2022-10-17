This Is The Remuneration Sudeepa AKA Pinky Took Home From Her Six Weeks At Bigg Boss 6 House!

Sudeepa AKA Pinky, who entered the biggest Telugu reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 has ended her stint at the house with the sixth week elimination process. Sudeepa, who wasn't really active on the media platforms of late has tried to come back to the industry with this opportunity. The actress is keen on making a great comeback and is open to work on the silver screen and on TV.

While Sudeepa has won over the love of the housemates with her cooking skills and her straight-forward attitude, she couldn't win votes from the public to continue her participation in the game. With less number of votes against her support, Sudeepa came out of the house on the Sunday's episode with show's host Nagarjuna. She and Baladitya remained for the final elimination call.

After Sudeepa came back home, the social media was abuzz with the remuneration details of Sudeepa, for her participation in the game show. She is said to have offered an amount of Rs 30,000 per day, which amounts to Rs 2.1 Lakh per week. For her presence inside the house, she reportedly took home Rs 12.6 Lakh in the form of remuneration for a period of six weeks.

Upon her elimination from the house Sudeepa seemed content and delighted to be back in the normal world. She wished the best for her friends inside the house, and exuded confidence about her future. Sudeepa will be seen on her YouTube channel and will be making her presence more visible on the entertainment channels hereafter.