Throwback: When Rana Daggubati Revealed Battling Life-Threatening Health Complications

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati's stint as cruel and merciless Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise established him as a popular face in the country. Even though the star had previously worked in some Bollywood films such as Department, Baby, and Dum Maro Dum much before Baahubali, it was Rajamouli's Baahubali that made him a well-known face in the northern belt of the country.

The actor is regarded as a fitness icon and known for his toned, muscular physique. But many are unaware that the onscreen tough guy, who has an intimidating personality, had previously battled health issues. Rana's health condition was so severe that he was on the verge of death.

Back in 2019, news about Rana Daggubati undergoing a kidney transplant was making headlines. However, the actor published the news, calling it a rumour, while remaining quiet about his health. On the other hand, in 2020, on the talk show Sam Jam, hosted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rana opened up about developing heart complications and revealed he had been diagnosed with kidney failure.

On the show, he claimed that his life abruptly came to a stop when his kidneys failed and blood pressure calcification formed around his heart. He further said that he was told by the doctors that he had a 30% probability of dying and a 70% chance of suffering from a stroke or hemorrhage. He, however, has defeated all of them, and his health is in a much better place now.

This isn't the only health revelation Rana has ever made on a public platform. Rana sent shockwaves through the country in 2016 when, on Gemini TV, the actor revealed that he is completely blind from one eye. On the channel, he said, "The one you see is someone else's eye which was donated to me after his death. If I close my left eye, I can see no one." Rana also said that his eye was operated on at a younger age.

Rana Daggubati debuted in Tollywood with the political-drama film Leader in 2010 opposite Priya Anand, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut South. The actor appeared in two films this year- action thriller Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and the period action drama Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi. He will next be seen with his uncle Venkatesh in the Netflix series Rana Naidu. The show is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan.