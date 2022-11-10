Tollywood Actor Naga Shaurya To Wed In Bangalore, See More Details

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya will soon take wedding vows. The news was confirmed by his team on Thursday, November 10. According to reports, the actor will tie the knot with a girl named Ansuha Shetty in Bengaluru. The wedding rituals will take place on November 20. Going by the reports, JW Marriott was selected as the venue for the actor's pre-wedding and wedding festivities.

Naga Shaurya's team shared the actor's wedding news on social media and wrote, "WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING. Charming Hero @IamNagashaurya is set to tie the knot with #Anusha. Grand wedding celebrations are to be held on 19th & 20th NOV in Bengaluru. Best wishes to the new couple. (sic)"

Have a look at Naga Shaurya's wedding card below:-

It has been further reported that the pre-wedding festivities will begin on November 19, followed by the Mehndi event. Different dress codes have been chosen for the mehandi and the wedding ceremonies.

Advertisement

Several media reports in the past have claimed that Naga Shaurya would marry soon. However, the actor trashed them all. And now, it looks like the star is finally prepared to begin a new chapter in his life. As per Hyderabad Times, Naga Shaurya's bride, Anusha, hails from Bengaluru and is a graduate in architecture. Anusha works as an interior designer and is considered one of the best in her field. Watch the video here

Recently, Naga Shaurya went through an amazing makeover and underwent an intensive workout regimen before his 2020 film, Aswathama. He plays a protective brother, whereas in his 2021 film Lakshya, Naga Shaurya played an archer, for which he went on to acquire a lean body.

Workwise, Naga Shaurya was last seen in Krishna Vrinda Vihari. He has a good number of projects lined up, including Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Police Vari Hecharika. He is also doing an untitled movie under the direction of SS Arunachalam.