Tollywood Producers Council Meets Over The Increasing Budgets; Decides To Stall Shootings From August?

The dwindling patronage for films in the theatres in the two Telugu states has become a major concern for the Tollywood film producers, who are facing the wrath of a hike in remunerations and production costs.

Unable to face the competition from OTT platforms, and the post-COVID scenario, all the Telugu film producers came together under a roof, recently. They held discussions over the future course of action needed to overcome the financial crisis that is looming large in the Telugu Film Industry.

To start with, the producers have in principle agreed upon stalling the shooting activity from August 1, according to a few reports. The shooting of the films which are nearing completion will be wrapped up by the end of July and no films will be shot from next month until a further decision is taken by the producers' council, it is learnt.

Though a few recent big-budget movies drew crowd to the theatres and made noise at the box office, the situation of poor occupancy has resumed owing to various reasons including the increasing cost of events for promotions, extra payments, and low-budget films.

The producers have already made an announcement recently regarding the release of films on OTT platforms that only after 50 days of the theatrical release should the film be premiered. A few small-budget movies are making their way to OTT platforms within a week or two after their theatrical release.

According to the latest discussions, it is said that the minimum gap between the theatrical release and OTT release will be extended up to 10 weeks or 70 days. This gap will supposedly help producers and exhibitors draw moviegoers to the theatres instead of waiting more than two months for an OTT release.

Discussions among the producers are still going on and the final decision will be announced in a couple of days.