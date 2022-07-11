Tollywood has been making several big-budget and multi-starrer films over the last few years which have been released worldwide and won applause. Tollywood actors have gone a notch above and garnered fans by cutting all language and regional barriers. Up North, Tollywood heroes are being called pan-India stars, and most Tollywood movies are being released in at least five Indian languages-Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The year 2022 was a great start to Tollywood with several films making hundreds of crores of rupees and becoming successful at the box office. There are many more upcoming films that are promising, for the second half of the year. But on the other hand, there are movies of the top league actors vying for a summer release in 2023. Four of the superheroes of Tollywood and their films are slated for a summer release- the news which sent their respective fans into an exciting phase.

Prabhas's Salaar with KGF director Prashanth Neel, Jr NTR's #ntr30, Superstar Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas's #SSMB28, and Ram Charan-Director Shankar's film #RC15 are all under production. These films are eyeing a holiday season and chose the summer of 2023 as the best time to hit the screens.

#Salaar

Director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas's combination is much-hyped, given the stature of the director and the actor. The makers of the film have decided to release Salaar in two parts. The production of the film might wind up in January and the first part will likely hit the screens in the summer. Shruti Haasan is the female lead of Salaar.

#SSMB28

Superstar Mahesh Babu joined hands with his Athadu director Trivikram for his upcoming venture tentatively called #SSMB28. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of this comedy-action entertainer being made by Haarika and Hassine Creations on a Rs 250 Crore budget.

#JrNTR30

Director Koratala Siva earlier helmed Janatha Garage with actor Jr NTR. The combination is set to have returned for this romantic-action drama which has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie's regular shooting will begin in September. The movie might hit the screens in May 2023.

#RC15

Director Shankar is making his directorial debut in Telugu with this Ram Charan-Kiara Advani film. Ram Charan will be seen in the role of an IAS officer and the film is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 Crore. Producer Dil Raju is reportedly looking for a suitable date in April as the film's shooting completes by October.