Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna AKA NBK recently tested positive for COVID-19. The virus attacked him for the second time after testing positive for the same first in August 2021.
Tollywood Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna Tests Positive For COVID-19
NBK's PR team released a statement on Twitter announcing about his COVID-19 diagnosis on Friday. He tweeted, "NandamuriBalakrishna is tested positive for COVID19 with no symptoms. He is under home isolation following all precautions. He requested the people who met him in past 2 days to get tested and take care. Wishing him a speedy recovery. #NBK."
The tweet went viral on social media, and NBK fans started praying for his speedy recovery. Let us tell you, he is currently waiting for the release of his next tentatively titled NBK107.
Talking about his career, Nandamuri Balakrishna has acted in several popular films such as Jai Simha, Ruler, Legend, Simha and so on. His last outing Akhanda received a lot of praise from critics as well as the masses.
