Josh, India's leading short video app has been winning hearts with its engaging content belonging to different genres like dance, music, and fitness to name a few. Language isn't a barrier here and people across the nation can feast on entertaining videos in the language of their choice.
Top Josh Telugu Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet Session With Khuda Haafiz Star Vidyut Jammwal
The pool of talent is another reason why this app gets a thumbs up from the audience. From hosting fun-filled challenges to treating its creators with mind-blowing surprises, Josh is definitely one of the coolest 'desi' app right now.
Recently, Josh organised a special meet-and-greet session with action star Vidyut Jammwal as a part of the promotions of his upcoming film Khuda Haafiz- Chapter II: Agni Pariksha. The names of the top four Josh Telugu creators who bagged this golden chance are as follows-
1. Swassthick
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/a68f5d9f-0817-4804-995a-d67d9c2b76f7
Have a look at Swassthick's Instagram page
2. Harish
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/7e69800c-35c3-4710-beb5-3a1c6eaf1aa4
Have a look at Harish's Instagram page
3. Uday Reddy
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/f5cdbc71-75f2-4975-874a-21f69d5526fd?u=0xa0f77bf17650a6c6
Have a look at Uday Reddy's Instagram page
4. Priyanka Kumari
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ac992f4b-044e-4ce5-a593-1bba9848cd9e
Have a look at Priyanka Kumari's Instagram page.
The celebrity meet-up was held on June 24 at LV Prasad Digital Film Lab, Hyderabad, Telangana, wherein the selected creators indulged in a candid conversation with Vidyut Jammwal and even clicked group pictures with him. It was indeed a memorable moment for all of them!
Want to be a part of such amazing surprises? Then join Josh app. It's just a click away.
