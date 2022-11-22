Trisha, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam's periodic magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, is now in news for her debut Telugu web series. The actress announced that the shooting of the crime thriller web series titled Brinda wrapped up on November 22. The web series is directed by Surya Vangala and will be streamed on SonyLIV.
It's A Wrap For Trisha's Maiden Telugu Web Series Titled Brinda For SonyLIV!
Taking to her Twitter handle, the Kundavai of Ponniyin Selvan 1 wrote, "And it's a wrap💥
Thank you to each and every one who worked by,with and for #Brinda
Season 1 on its way.....😇." (Sic)
Check out the tweet here:
Brinda web series's season 1 comprises actors- Sai Kumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Amani, Ravindra Vijay, and Anand Saami playing prominent roles in it. The plot, storyline, and other details of the Brinda web series are all under wraps for now. The streaming date on the OTT platform is also yet to be revealed.
This is the first Telugu web series of the actress and she will be seen in the role of a cop. Brinda's music is composed by Shakti Kanth Karthick.
Meanwhile, Trisha's performance and look from Ponniyin Selvan 1 as Kundavai received great acclaim. The movie went on to become the highest-grosser in Tamil Nadu to date. The film's second part will consist more of Kundavai's character and the sequel will release all over the world in April of 2023.
- Anjali Menon's Wonder Women Nudges On Linguistic Conflict, Goes Viral On Social Media
- Gargi OTT Release Date And Time: Sai Pallavi's Powerful Emotional Drama To Stream On SonyLIV!
- SonyLIV Announces Tanaav, The Indian Adaptation Of The Israeli Hit Series Fauda
- Pet Puraan Actress Sai Tamhankar: I Used To Be Very Scared Of Animals, But Pet Puraan Changed That
- Catch The Trailer Of Sonyliv’s Marathi Original Pet Puraan
- The Heart-Warming Saga Continues As SonyLIV Brings Back A Stirring Third Season Of Gullak
- BAFTA Awards 2022 To Steam Exclusively On SonyLIV; Rebel Wilson To Host The Award Ceremony
- Undekhi Season 2 Web Series Review: Surya Sharma & Anchal Singh Continue To Impress With Deadly Chemistry
- Homecoming Movie Review: Bittersweet Tale Of Nostalgia Amidst The Beauty Of Kolkata Theatre
- SonyLIV Unveils The Promo Of Undekhi Season 2 Premiering On March 4
- Rocket Boys Web Series Review: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh Are Charming As Beloved Physicists Who Changed India
- Rocket Boys: Release Date And Time Of Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh's Anticipated SonyLIV Series