Raangi Twitter Review: Here's What The Twitterati Have To Say About Trisha's Action Thriller Raangi
Raangi is an action-thriller starring Trisha and the movie hit the screens on December 30 all over the world. Directed by M Saravanan, the film's story is written by ace director AR Murugadoss. The movie opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. Being a female-centric film, Trisha not only carried the entire film on her shoulders but promoted the movie extensively.
Going by the available information, Raangi charts the story of Thaiyal Nayagi, who is an electronic media reporter. She comes across her teenage niece's social media account and finds out that she is chatting with a hardcore criminal called Aalim. The FBI then uses this opportunity to bring Aalim under their custody.
A few enthusiastic film buffs and fans of the actress, who watched the movie, already shared their opinion on Raangi through their social media accounts. Check out a few of them here:
Raangi's cinematography is handled by K A Sakthivel and edited by M Subarak. C Sathya composed the film's music and background score. The movie is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.
